Keyne Ltd. Reports Significant Losses Despite Revenue Growth in 2023

Keyne Ltd. ( (HK:0009) ) just unveiled an update.

Keyne Ltd. has reported its annual financial results for the year ending December 31, 2023. The company experienced a significant increase in revenue from HK$17,186,000 in 2022 to HK$38,768,000 in 2023. Despite this revenue growth, Keyne Ltd. faced substantial financial challenges, including significant impairment losses on investments and construction projects, resulting in an operating loss of HK$1,222,909,000. The overall loss for the year attributable to owners of the company amounted to HK$1,422,368,000, highlighting a challenging financial period for the company.

