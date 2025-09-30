Keyne Ltd. Reports Significant Financial Loss in Interim Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Keyne Ltd. ( (HK:0009) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Keyne Ltd. reported its unaudited interim results for the six months ending June 30, 2024, revealing a significant financial downturn. The company experienced a substantial operating loss of HK$7,149,000, compared to a loss of HK$1,350,000 in the same period last year. Revenue dropped to zero from HK$13,467,000, while finance costs increased slightly. The loss before income tax widened to HK$111,907,000 from HK$103,541,000, indicating ongoing financial challenges.

More about Keyne Ltd.

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: HK$46.39M

See more insights into 0009 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue