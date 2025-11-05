Key Tronic Reports Q1 2026 Financial Results

Key Tronic ( (KTCC) ) has released its Q1 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Key Tronic presented to its investors.

Key Tronic Corporation is a leading provider of electronic manufacturing services, offering design and manufacturing solutions from its facilities in the United States, Mexico, China, and Vietnam. The company serves some of the world’s top original equipment manufacturers.

In its latest earnings report for the first quarter of fiscal year 2026, Key Tronic Corporation reported a significant decrease in revenue compared to the same period last year, influenced by reduced demand from a major customer and delays in new program launches due to global economic uncertainties. Despite these challenges, the company achieved a sequential increase in gross margins and maintained positive cash flow from operations.

Key financial highlights include a total revenue of $98.8 million, a decrease from $131.6 million in the previous year, and a net loss of $2.3 million compared to a net income of $1.1 million last year. The company also reported an improvement in gross margin to 8.4% from 6.2% in the previous quarter, attributed to operational efficiencies and cost reduction efforts. Additionally, Key Tronic reduced its debt by approximately $12 million year-over-year.

Looking ahead, Key Tronic is optimistic about long-term growth, driven by its strategic locations and capabilities. The company is expanding its manufacturing footprint in the US and Vietnam and expects these efforts to enhance its competitive position. Management anticipates a return to profitability by the end of fiscal 2026 as revenue rebounds and operational efficiencies improve.

