Key Petroleum Completes $152,361 Placement to Bolster Growth

Key Petroleum Limited ( (AU:KEY) ) has issued an announcement.

Key Petroleum Limited has successfully completed a $152,361 placement, issuing 3,627,636 shares to a sophisticated investor. The funds will be used for transaction costs, merger preparations, and working capital, potentially strengthening the company’s financial position and supporting its strategic growth initiatives.

More about Key Petroleum Limited

Key Petroleum Limited operates in the energy sector, focusing on the exploration and development of petroleum resources. The company is engaged in activities that support the acquisition and management of oil and gas assets, aiming to enhance its market presence in the energy industry.

Average Trading Volume: 19,128

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: A$1.27M

