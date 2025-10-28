Keurig Dr Pepper Reports Strong Q3 2025 Results

Keurig Dr Pepper ( (KDP) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Keurig Dr Pepper presented to its investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper (KDP) is a leading North American beverage company, known for its diverse portfolio of over 125 brands, including carbonated soft drinks, coffee, tea, and more, with a strong presence in the single-serve coffee market in the U.S. and Canada. In its latest earnings report for Q3 2025, KDP announced a 10.7% increase in net sales to $4.31 billion and raised its full-year net sales growth outlook while reaffirming its adjusted EPS guidance. The growth was driven by strong performance in U.S. Refreshment Beverages and improving trends in U.S. Coffee, with significant contributions from the acquisition of GHOST. The company reported a GAAP net income increase of 7.5% to $662 million, with adjusted net income rising by 6.5% to $738 million. KDP also highlighted strategic moves, including the acquisition of JDE Peet’s and plans to separate into two independent companies, aiming to sustain its market position and drive future growth. Looking ahead, KDP remains focused on executing its strategic transformation, with management expressing confidence in delivering shareholder value through the planned separation and continued innovation in its beverage offerings.

