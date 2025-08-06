Kesoram Industries Initiates Postal Ballot for CEO Re-appointment

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kesoram Industries Ltd ( (IN:KESORAMIND) ) just unveiled an update.

Kesoram Industries Limited has announced the dispatch of a Postal Ballot Notice to its shareholders, seeking approval for the re-appointment of M. Radhakrishnan Pacmalochanan as a Whole-time Director and Chief Executive Officer for one year, effective August 6, 2025. The voting will be conducted electronically via remote e-voting from August 6, 2025, to September 4, 2025, with results to be announced by September 6, 2025. This move is significant for the company’s governance and operational continuity, as it ensures leadership stability and engages shareholders in key decision-making processes.

More about Kesoram Industries Ltd

Average Trading Volume: 416,853

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: 1.72B INR

