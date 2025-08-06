Kerry Properties Schedules Board Meeting for Interim Results and Dividend Consideration

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kerry Properties ( (HK:0683) ) has issued an update.

Kerry Properties Limited announced that a board meeting is scheduled for August 20, 2025, to approve the interim results for the first half of the year and consider an interim dividend. This meeting could impact the company’s financial strategies and shareholder returns, reflecting its operational performance and market positioning.

The most recent analyst rating on (HK:0683) stock is a Hold with a HK$17.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kerry Properties stock, see the HK:0683 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kerry Properties

Kerry Properties Limited operates in the real estate industry, focusing on property development and investment. The company is known for its residential, commercial, and mixed-use properties, primarily targeting markets in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Average Trading Volume: 2,248,113

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$29.97B

