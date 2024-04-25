Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback Program

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group PLC has reported the purchase and subsequent cancellation of 21,122 of its A ordinary shares at prices ranging from €78.95 to €81.15 per share as part of its €300 million share buyback program announced on 1 November 2023. Following the transaction, Kerry will have 173,520,772 Ordinary Shares in issue. This strategic move is aimed at reducing the number of shares in circulation, potentially increasing the value of remaining shares.

