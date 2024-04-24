Kerry Group Advances Share Buyback

Kerry Group plc (GB:KYGA) has released an update.

Kerry Group PLC has progressed with its share buyback program by purchasing 20,653 of its own ordinary shares through Goldman Sachs International on the London Stock Exchange. The shares, acquired at prices ranging from €79.75 to €81.35, will be subsequently cancelled as part of a larger buyback plan to acquire up to €300 million worth of shares by 30 April 2024. This move is aimed at reducing the outstanding shares of Kerry Group PLC and represents a significant step in the company’s capital return strategy.

