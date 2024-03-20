Kermode Resources Welcomes New CFO

Kermode Resources (TSE:KLM) has released an update.

Kermode Resources Ltd. has announced the appointment of Matthew Anderson as the new Chief Financial Officer, succeeding Andrew Low. Anderson brings a wealth of experience from his tenure at Malaspina Consultants Inc., as well as serving as CFO for multiple public companies. The company, which focuses on junior mining exploration, is looking forward to Anderson’s contributions to their global ventures.

