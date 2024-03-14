Keppel Trust Reports FY2023 Financial Variances

Keppel Infrastructure Trust (SG:A7RU) has released an update.

Keppel Infrastructure Trust has reported discrepancies between its previously released unaudited financial statements and the recently audited financials for the fiscal year 2023. The Trustee-Manager has acknowledged these variances and provided explanations as required by the Singapore Exchange Securities Trading Limited rules. Investors are urged to note these differences for a clear understanding of KIT’s financial position.

