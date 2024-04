Keppel (SG:K71U) has released an update.

Keppel REIT Management Limited has announced positive business and operational performance for Keppel REIT in the first quarter of 2024, reflecting a strong start to the year. The firm’s management is pleased with the progress and invites interested parties to consult their official channels for detailed information.

