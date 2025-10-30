Keppel Corporation Reports Robust Earnings Growth in 9M 2025

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from Keppel Corporation Limited ( (SG:BN4) ) is now available.

Keppel Corporation Limited reported a strong performance in the first nine months of 2025, with a more than 25% year-on-year earnings growth driven by improvements across its infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity segments. The company’s net profit rose by over 5% year-on-year, despite an accounting loss from the proposed sale of M1’s telco business, reflecting strong momentum in asset management and operations.

The most recent analyst rating on (SG:BN4) stock is a Buy with a S$11.00 price target.

More about Keppel Corporation Limited

Keppel Corporation Limited operates in the infrastructure, real estate, and connectivity sectors. The company focuses on asset management and aims to be an asset-light global asset manager and operator.

Average Trading Volume: 4,271,960

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: S$17.33B

