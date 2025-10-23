Kenon’s OPC Secures $300M Financing for Texas Gas Project

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kenon ( (KEN) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 23, 2025, Kenon Holdings Ltd.’s subsidiary, OPC Energy Ltd., announced a $300 million financing agreement with Bank Leumi le-Israel Ltd for the Basin Ranch natural gas project in Texas. This project, with a capacity of 1.35 GW, is 70% owned by CPV Group LP, a subsidiary of OPC, and 30% by GE Vernova. The financing arrangement includes a loan with a SOFR-based interest rate and specific covenants, and is contingent upon the closing of a TEF Loan Agreement. The successful financing is expected to bolster OPC’s position in the energy sector, although it is subject to various conditions and risks.

Kenon’s strong valuation with a low P/E ratio and high dividend yield, combined with positive technical indicators, contribute significantly to its overall score. Financial performance is solid but tempered by increased leverage and cash flow challenges.

Kenon Holdings Ltd. operates in the energy sector, primarily focusing on power generation through its subsidiary OPC Energy Ltd. The company is involved in significant energy projects, including natural gas ventures, and maintains a market presence in regions like Texas.

