Kennedy-Wilson Reports Improved Q3 2025 Results

Kennedy-wilson ( (KW) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kennedy-wilson presented to its investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc. is a global real estate investment company with a diverse portfolio of real estate equity and debt investments, managing $31 billion in assets across the United States, the UK, and Ireland. The company focuses on identifying opportunities and building value through market cycles.

In its third-quarter 2025 earnings report, Kennedy-Wilson reported a GAAP net loss to common shareholders of $21.2 million, a significant improvement from the $77.4 million loss in the same quarter of the previous year. The company also highlighted an increase in adjusted EBITDA to $125.2 million from $66.4 million in Q3 2024, reflecting strong operational performance.

Key financial metrics included a record $9.7 billion in Fee-Bearing Capital and $31 billion in assets under management. The company generated $192 million in cash from asset sales and recapitalizations in Q3 2025, exceeding its annual target. Additionally, Kennedy-Wilson announced the pending acquisition of Toll Brothers’ Apartment Living platform, expected to add $5 billion in assets under management.

The company’s investment management platform saw an 8% increase in fees, driven by higher Fee-Bearing Capital and significant loan originations. The Debt Investment Platform grew to $10.5 billion, with $603 million in new loan originations during the quarter. Kennedy-Wilson’s strategic initiatives, including asset sales and recapitalizations, contributed to its improved financial performance.

Looking ahead, Kennedy-Wilson remains focused on executing its strategic initiatives, including expanding its investment management platform and enhancing its real estate portfolio. The company anticipates continued growth in its assets under management and operational efficiencies, positioning it well for future success in the real estate investment sector.

