Kennametal Inc. Announces CEO Transition and New Leadership Compensation

An announcement from Kennametal Inc. (KMT) is now available.

Kennametal Inc. has announced the retirement of its CEO, Christopher Rossi, effective May 31, 2024, and the appointment of Sanjay Chowbey as the new President and CEO from June 1, 2024. Chowbey, with a strong background in leadership roles at various global companies, will also join the Board of Directors. His compensation includes a generous base salary, incentive plans, and long-term stock options, alongside standard executive benefits and an employment agreement detailing terms of service, non-competition, and severance provisions.

For an in-depth examination of KMT stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.