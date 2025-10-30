Kennametal Announces Director Elections and Dividend Declaration

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kennametal ( (KMT) ) has shared an announcement.

At its Annual Meeting on October 28, 2025, Kennametal Inc. announced the election of eight directors, the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as its independent auditor for the fiscal year ending June 30, 2026, and an advisory approval of executive compensation. Additionally, the Board declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.20 per share, payable on November 24, 2025, indicating a stable financial outlook and commitment to shareholder returns.

The most recent analyst rating on (KMT) stock is a Hold with a $24.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kennametal stock, see the KMT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KMT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KMT is a Neutral.

Kennametal’s overall stock score reflects a stable financial position with operational efficiency, balanced by challenges in revenue growth and profitability. Technical analysis suggests a neutral to slightly positive trend, while valuation metrics indicate the stock is fairly valued. The absence of significant corporate events or earnings call data further solidifies this assessment.

To see Spark’s full report on KMT stock, click here.

More about Kennametal

Kennametal Inc. operates in the manufacturing industry, specializing in metalworking tools and solutions. The company focuses on providing products and services for industries such as aerospace, earthworks, energy, and transportation.

Average Trading Volume: 1,028,035

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $1.74B

Learn more about KMT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue