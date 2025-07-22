KENKO Mayonnaise Implements Restricted Share Remuneration Plan

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

KENKO Mayonnaise Co., Ltd. ( (JP:2915) ) has provided an update.

KENKO Mayonnaise Co., Ltd. has announced the disposal of treasury shares as part of a restricted share remuneration plan for its directors. This initiative aims to incentivize directors to enhance the company’s value and align their interests with shareholders. The plan involves the allocation of 18,657 common shares to six directors, with restrictions on transfer until their retirement or resignation. This strategic move is expected to strengthen the company’s governance and potentially improve its market position.

KENKO Mayonnaise Co., Ltd. operates in the food industry, primarily focusing on the production and sale of mayonnaise and other related food products. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and targets both domestic and international markets.

