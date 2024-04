Kelt Exploration (TSE:KEL) has released an update.

Kelt Exploration Ltd. successfully held its Annual Meeting of Shareholders, with over 63% of outstanding shares represented, resulting in the approval of all proposed resolutions. The number of directors was fixed at six, and all six nominees were elected to the board with a majority of votes in favor.

