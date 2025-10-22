Kelsian Group Limited Announces Quotation of New Securities

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kelsian Group Limited ( (AU:KLS) ) has provided an update.

Kelsian Group Limited announced the quotation of 52,052 ordinary fully paid securities on the Australian Securities Exchange (ASX) under the code KLS, effective October 22, 2025. This move is part of a dividend or distribution plan, potentially impacting the company’s market operations and offering stakeholders a chance to engage with the company’s financial strategies.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:KLS) stock is a Buy with a A$5.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kelsian Group Limited stock, see the AU:KLS Stock Forecast page.

More about Kelsian Group Limited

Average Trading Volume: 533,092

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: A$1.34B

Find detailed analytics on KLS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue