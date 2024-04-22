Kelsian Group Director Increases Shareholdings

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in the holdings of director Diane Grady, as detailed in the latest director’s interest notice. Grady’s indirect shareholdings in the company increased by 405 ordinary shares, priced at $5.54 each, following her participation in Kelsian’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. This transaction brings her total share count to 26,464, enhancing her stake in the company’s future.

