Kelsian Group Director Increases Shareholding

Kelsian Group Limited (AU:KLS) has released an update.

Kelsian Group Limited has announced a change in Director Fiona Hele’s interest in the company shares, with an acquisition of 848 ordinary shares at $5.54 each as part of the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan. Following this transaction, Hele now indirectly holds a total of 59,688 ordinary shares through her superannuation fund and investment company. No securities were disposed of in the process, and the change occurred outside of the closed period, negating the need for prior written clearance.

For further insights into AU:KLS stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.