Kelsian Group Director Increases Shareholding

Kelsian Group Limited has reported a change in Director Jeffrey Ellison’s interests, disclosing the acquisition of 38,700 additional ordinary shares at $5.54 each through the company’s Dividend Reinvestment Plan, elevating his total shareholding to 5,568,442. There were no disposals reported, and the transaction did not occur during a closed period requiring prior written clearance.

