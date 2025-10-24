Keller Group Expands Share Buyback Program

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Keller Group plc ( (GB:KLR) ) just unveiled an update.

Keller Group plc has announced the purchase of 16,154 of its ordinary shares as part of its ongoing share buyback program. The shares were acquired at prices ranging from 1,552 to 1,600 pence, with a weighted average price of 1,590.0114 pence. The company plans to hold these shares in treasury, bringing its total treasury shares to 2,128,299 and its total shares in issue to 73,099,735. This move is part of Keller’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively, potentially enhancing shareholder value.

The most recent analyst rating on (GB:KLR) stock is a Buy with a £1786.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keller Group plc stock, see the GB:KLR Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on GB:KLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KLR is a Outperform.

Keller Group plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and improved cash flow, is complemented by positive technical indicators and an attractive valuation. The stock’s upward momentum and undervaluation relative to peers make it a compelling investment opportunity.

To see Spark’s full report on GB:KLR stock, click here.

More about Keller Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 124,828

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.07B

Find detailed analytics on KLR stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue