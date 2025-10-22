Keller Group Enhances Shareholder Value with Share Buyback

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Keller Group plc ( (GB:KLR) ) has shared an announcement.

Keller Group plc, a leading company in the construction and engineering sector, has announced the purchase of 22,737 of its ordinary shares as part of a share buyback program. The shares were acquired at a weighted average price of 1,520.8868 pence per share and will be held in treasury, bringing the total number of treasury shares to 2,089,325. This move is part of Keller’s strategy to manage its capital structure effectively and could potentially enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of shares in circulation.

Spark’s Take on GB:KLR Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, GB:KLR is a Outperform.

Keller Group plc’s strong financial performance, characterized by revenue growth and improved profitability, is a significant positive factor. The stock’s low P/E ratio indicates potential undervaluation, enhancing its attractiveness. However, neutral technical indicators suggest a lack of clear momentum, which slightly tempers the overall score.

More about Keller Group plc

Average Trading Volume: 125,572

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: £1.06B

