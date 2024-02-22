Kellanova Unveils New Executive Compensation and Incentive Plans

Kellanova (K) has released an update.

Kellanova’s Board of Directors has set new compensation plans for its executive officers, introducing the 2024-2026 Performance Stock Unit Plan which links rewards to company performance metrics like sales growth and cash flow. Executives have the potential to double their stock units based on achievements, with top officers receiving substantial awards. Additionally, restricted stock units were granted, vesting over three years, to further align leadership interests with long-term company success and shareholder value.

