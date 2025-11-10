Keio Corporation Revises Earnings Forecasts and Dividends Upward

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Keio ( (JP:9008) ).

Keio Corporation announced an upward revision of its full-year earnings forecasts and dividends, reflecting better-than-expected profits in the first half of the fiscal year. The company has increased its operating profit, ordinary profit, and profit attributable to owners of the parent, while maintaining the forecast for operating revenues. Additionally, Keio has revised its dividends from surplus and year-end dividends, indicating a positive outlook for stakeholders.

More about Keio

Keio Corporation operates in the transportation industry, providing railway and bus services, along with real estate and retail operations, primarily focusing on the Japanese market.

YTD Price Performance: -2.41%

Average Trading Volume: 386,383

Technical Sentiment Signal: Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen413.5B

