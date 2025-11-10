Keikyu Corporation Revises Financial Forecasts Following Strong Q2 Performance

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Keikyu ( (JP:9006) ) has shared an announcement.

Keikyu Corporation announced a revision of its financial forecasts for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, after reporting better-than-expected results for the second quarter. The company attributed the improved performance to higher profits in its leisure services and transportation segments, as well as extraordinary income from asset sales related to the Shinagawa Station West Exit Area Development. The revised full-year forecast anticipates increased profits, despite a slight decrease in revenue expectations, reflecting a strong operational performance and strategic asset management.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9006) stock is a Sell with a Yen1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keikyu stock, see the JP:9006 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keikyu

Keikyu Corporation operates in the transportation and leisure services industry, focusing on business hotels and leisure-related facilities. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market under the code 9006.

Average Trading Volume: 684,485

Current Market Cap: Yen405.8B

Learn more about 9006 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue