Keikyu Corporation Reports Mixed Financial Results with Positive Profit Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Keikyu ( (JP:9006) ) has provided an update.

Keikyu Corporation reported its consolidated financial results for the six months ended September 30, 2025, showing a slight increase in operating revenue by 1.1% to ¥142,565 million. Despite a decrease in operating profit and ordinary profit by 2.3% and 7.9% respectively, the profit attributable to owners of the parent rose by 11.7% to ¥15,257 million. The company also announced an increase in the annual dividend forecast, reflecting a strong comprehensive income growth of 71.3%, indicating a positive outlook for shareholders.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9006) stock is a Sell with a Yen1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keikyu stock, see the JP:9006 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keikyu

Keikyu Corporation operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and is known for providing commuter rail services in the Tokyo and Kanagawa regions.

Average Trading Volume: 684,485

Current Market Cap: Yen405.8B

See more insights into 9006 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue