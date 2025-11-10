Keikyu Corporation Increases Interim Dividend and Revises Year-End Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

The latest announcement is out from Keikyu ( (JP:9006) ).

Keikyu Corporation has announced an increase in its interim dividend and revised its year-end dividend forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026. The company aims to enhance shareholder returns by increasing the interim dividend per share from ¥17 to ¥23 and the year-end dividend to ¥23 per share, reflecting its strategy to surpass financial forecasts and maintain financial soundness.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:9006) stock is a Sell with a Yen1300.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Keikyu stock, see the JP:9006 Stock Forecast page.

More about Keikyu

Keikyu Corporation operates in the transportation industry, primarily focusing on railway services. It is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Prime Market and is committed to balancing growth investments with shareholder returns.

Average Trading Volume: 684,485

Current Market Cap: Yen405.8B

Find detailed analytics on 9006 stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue