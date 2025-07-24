Kearny Financial Reports Strong Fiscal Year Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Kearny Financial ( (KRNY) ) has issued an announcement.

On July 24, 2025, Kearny Financial Corp. announced its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ending June 30, 2025, reporting a net income of $26.1 million for the fiscal year compared to a net loss the previous year. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, reflecting its strong financial performance and strategic execution, including a 23% growth in pre-tax, pre-provision earnings per share and a 10 basis point increase in net interest margin. The company also received regulatory approval to consolidate three branch locations, which is expected to have minimal financial impact.

The most recent analyst rating on (KRNY) stock is a Buy with a $8.50 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kearny Financial stock, see the KRNY Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KRNY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRNY is a Neutral.

Kearny Financial’s overall stock score reflects its current financial challenges, particularly in profitability, as indicated by a negative P/E ratio. Despite these issues, the company maintains strong cash flow management and operational efficiency, providing a buffer during difficult times. Technical analysis suggests a potential for positive momentum, adding a slight bullish tone to the stock’s outlook. The high dividend yield offers some investor appeal, but the focus must remain on improving profitability and equity stability.

To see Spark’s full report on KRNY stock, click here.

More about Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp. is the holding company of Kearny Bank, operating in the financial services industry. The company focuses on providing banking services, including loans and deposit products, primarily in the New Jersey and New York markets.

Average Trading Volume: 349,652

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $422.4M

For detailed information about KRNY stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue