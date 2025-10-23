Kearny Financial Announces Strong Q1 2026 Results

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

On October 23, 2025, Kearny Financial Corp. announced its first quarter fiscal 2026 results, reporting a net income of $9.5 million, a significant increase from the previous quarter. The company declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share, payable on November 19, 2025. The quarter saw a 36% increase in earnings per share, driven by a 10 basis point expansion in net interest margin and solid credit quality. The company also highlighted strategic initiatives, including a partnership with The Lab Consulting for process automation and branch consolidations to optimize its real estate footprint. Despite a decrease in total assets and loans receivable, Kearny Financial maintained strong asset quality and capital reserves, positioning itself for sustained performance.

Spark’s Take on KRNY Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KRNY is a Neutral.

Kearny Financial’s overall stock score reflects a balanced view of its financial performance, technical analysis, and valuation. The company’s financial health is mixed, with improvements in profitability but challenges with leverage and revenue decline. Technical indicators show a slightly positive trend, while the valuation is supported by a reasonable P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield.

More about Kearny Financial

Kearny Financial Corp., headquartered in Fairfield, N.J., is the holding company for Kearny Bank. The company operates in the financial services industry, focusing on providing banking services and products. It has a market focus on enhancing operational efficiency and driving shareholder value through strategic initiatives such as partnerships and branch consolidations.

Average Trading Volume: 406,367

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $434.4M

