KE Holdings Maintains Capital; Shares Fluctuate

KE Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Class A (BEKE) has released an update.

KE Holdings Inc. reports no changes in authorized or registered share capital for March 2024, maintaining its total at USD 500,000. The company experienced an increase of 28,411,673 in Class A shares issued, while Class B shares saw a small decrease due to conversions. Notably, 49.5 million Class A ordinary shares were issued for future ADS issuance under Share Incentive Plans, with various repurchases and share cancellations also taking place during the month.

For further insights into BEKE stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.