KB Home Announces $1 Billion Share Repurchase

On October 27, 2025, KB Home announced a new $1 billion share repurchase authorization, replacing a prior one. This move underscores the company’s strategy of balanced capital allocation, emphasizing both growth investment and returning capital to shareholders. Since 2021, KB Home has repurchased over $1.5 billion in shares, highlighting its commitment to shareholder value and industry leadership in repurchasing market capitalization.

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KBH is a Outperform.

KB Home’s overall stock score is driven by its solid financial performance and attractive valuation, despite challenges in revenue growth and regional market pressures. The earnings call provided a positive outlook with strategic focus on operational efficiencies and shareholder returns. Technical indicators suggest a neutral to slightly bearish short-term outlook, but the stock’s low P/E ratio and dividend yield enhance its attractiveness.

KB Home is one of the largest and most trusted homebuilders in the United States, operating in 49 markets and having built nearly 700,000 homes over its 65-year history. The company is known for its focus on customer relationships and personalized homebuying experiences, and it leads the industry in sustainability with high energy-efficiency ratings and a significant number of ENERGY STAR® certified homes.

Average Trading Volume: 1,348,178

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $4.08B

