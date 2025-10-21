KB Financial Group Reports Change in Largest Shareholder’s Stake

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kb Financial Group ( (KB) ) has issued an announcement.

On October 21, 2025, KB Financial Group Inc. announced a decrease in the number of shares owned by its largest shareholder, the Korean National Pension Service. The shares decreased from 31,844,527 to 31,601,545, representing a slight drop in ownership from 8.35% to 8.28% of the total shares. This change reflects a minor adjustment in the shareholder composition of KB Financial Group, which may have implications for the company’s governance and stakeholder dynamics.

The most recent analyst rating on (KB) stock is a Hold with a $86.00 price target.

KB Stock Analysis

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KB is a Neutral.

KB Financial Group’s overall stock score is driven by strong financial performance in terms of revenue growth and operational efficiency. However, high leverage and negative cash flows pose financial risks. The stock’s valuation is attractive, with a low P/E ratio and a reasonable dividend yield. Technical indicators suggest a bearish trend, which tempers the overall score.



About Kb Financial Group

KB Financial Group Inc. is a prominent financial services company based in Seoul, Korea. It operates in the banking and financial services industry, offering a wide range of products and services including banking, insurance, and investment management. The company primarily focuses on serving the Korean market and is known for its significant presence in the financial sector.

Average Trading Volume: 172,587

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.26B



