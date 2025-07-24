KB Financial Group Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

The latest announcement is out from Kb Financial Group ( (KB) ).

On July 24, 2025, KB Financial Group’s board of directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of KRW 920 per common share, totaling approximately KRW 335 billion, with the record date set for August 11, 2025. This decision reflects the company’s commitment to returning value to its shareholders and may impact the company’s financial positioning, as the total dividend amount could be adjusted based on the actual number of outstanding shares following the acquisition of treasury shares.

Spark’s Take on KB Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KB is a Outperform.

KB Financial Group is performing strongly with solid financial growth and bullish market momentum. The stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Notable earnings call highlights include record profits and strong capital ratios, although some operational challenges persist.

More about Kb Financial Group

KB Financial Group is a prominent financial services provider based in Seoul, Korea, primarily engaged in offering a wide range of banking and financial products and services. The company operates within the financial industry, focusing on delivering comprehensive financial solutions to its clients.

Average Trading Volume: 201,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.07B

