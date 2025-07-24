KB Financial Group Announces Treasury Share Cancellation

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Kb Financial Group ( (KB) ) has provided an update.

On July 24, 2025, KB Financial Group’s board of directors resolved to cancel 5,724,197 shares of its common stock, which will be acquired as treasury shares. This decision, made under the Korean Commercial Code, will not affect the company’s paid-in capital despite reducing the total number of issued shares. The acquisition of these shares is scheduled between July 24, 2025, and January 9, 2026, with Hana Securities Co., Ltd. appointed as the brokerage company for the transactions. This strategic move is expected to enhance shareholder value by reducing the number of outstanding shares, potentially increasing earnings per share.

KB Stock

According to TipRanks' AI Analyst, KB is a Outperform.

KB Financial Group is performing strongly with solid financial growth and bullish market momentum. The stock appears undervalued with a low P/E ratio and attractive dividend yield. Notable earnings call highlights include record profits and strong capital ratios, although some operational challenges persist.

More about Kb Financial Group

KB Financial Group is a prominent financial services company based in Seoul, Korea. It operates in the banking and financial services industry, offering a range of products including banking, insurance, and investment services. The company focuses on providing comprehensive financial solutions to both individual and corporate clients.

Average Trading Volume: 201,031

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $30.07B

