Kaynes Technology Subsidiary Acquires Additional Stake in Sensonic GmbH

Kaynes Technology India Ltd. ( (IN:KAYNES) ) just unveiled an update.

Kaynes Technology India Limited announced that its wholly owned subsidiary, Kaynes Holding Pte Ltd, has entered into a Share Purchase Agreement with Frauscher Sensor Technology Group GmbH to acquire an additional 7% stake in Sensonic GmbH. This acquisition, which will be completed for a nominal consideration of one Euro, increases Kaynes Holding’s stake in Sensonic GmbH to 61%. The transaction is not expected to impact the management or control of Kaynes Technology India Limited, but it strengthens the company’s strategic position in the sensor technology market.

More about Kaynes Technology India Ltd.

Kaynes Technology India Limited operates in the technology sector, focusing on providing electronic system design and manufacturing services. The company is involved in various market segments, offering products and services that cater to industries such as automotive, industrial, and consumer electronics.

Average Trading Volume: 33,321

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: 460.4B INR

