Kaya Holdings Plans Major Debt-to-Equity Conversion

Kaya Holdings ( (KAYS) ) has provided an update.

On October 21, 2025, Kaya Holdings announced its plans to convert over 90% of its existing debt into equity to improve its balance sheet as part of a strategy to develop a Digital Asset Treasury Company (DATCO). The company is in discussions with cryptocurrency foundations and exploring joint venture opportunities with top cryptocurrencies, aiming to leverage regulatory advantages for institutional investors. The company also seeks to uplist to the Nasdaq Stock Market to access a broader investor base and is engaging with entities in Grand Cayman to bolster its cryptocurrency operations.

More about Kaya Holdings

Kaya Holdings, Inc. is a US-based publicly traded holding company listed on the OTCQB market under the symbol KAYS, with historical operations in cannabis and biofuels.

Average Trading Volume: 27,420

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.84M

