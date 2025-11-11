Kawasaki Heavy Industries Reports Strong Revenue Growth

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( (KWHIF) ) has released its Q2 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kawasaki Heavy Industries presented to its investors.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. is a diversified Japanese multinational corporation engaged in the manufacturing of transportation equipment and industrial goods, operating primarily in sectors such as aerospace, energy, and robotics.

The company recently released its earnings report for the six months ending September 30, 2025, showcasing significant growth in revenue and profit. The report highlighted an increase in revenue by 12.7% year-on-year, reaching 996,254 million yen, and a notable rise in profit attributable to owners of the parent, which surged by 61.6% to 22,089 million yen.

Key financial metrics from the report indicate that Kawasaki Heavy Industries experienced a substantial increase in business profit, despite a decrease in profit before tax compared to the previous year. The company also reported strong performance in its Aerospace Systems and Precision Machinery & Robot segments. Additionally, the company revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, reflecting a positive outlook.

Looking ahead, Kawasaki Heavy Industries remains focused on enhancing its compliance and governance systems, particularly in light of recent investigations into misconduct within its submarine repair and marine engine businesses. The company is committed to reforming its corporate culture and ensuring sustainable growth in the future.

