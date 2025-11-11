Kawasaki Heavy Industries Reports Strong Half-Year Results with Revised Earnings Forecast

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

The latest announcement is out from Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( (JP:7012) ).

Kawasaki Heavy Industries announced its consolidated financial results for the six months ending September 30, 2025. The company reported a notable increase in revenue and profit compared to the previous year, reflecting strong operational performance. Despite the positive financial results, the company revised its earnings forecast for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, indicating adjustments in its financial expectations. The announcement underscores Kawasaki’s efforts to maintain its competitive position in the market while adapting to changing economic conditions.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7012) stock is a Buy with a Yen13000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock, see the JP:7012 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries, Ltd. operates in the heavy machinery industry, focusing on the production of motorcycles, engines, aerospace equipment, and energy systems. The company is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange and the Nagoya Stock Exchange, indicating its significant presence in the Japanese market.

Average Trading Volume: 5,919,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1913.2B

