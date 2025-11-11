Kawasaki Heavy Industries Reports Record Revenue Amid Profit Challenges

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kawasaki Heavy Industries ( (JP:7012) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kawasaki Heavy Industries reported a record revenue of 996.2 billion yen for the second quarter of FY2025, despite a decline in business profit due to yen appreciation and higher tariffs. The company raised its full-year revenue forecast to 2,340.0 billion yen, maintaining its business profit forecast at 145.0 billion yen, with expectations of stronger performance in the second half driven by defense contracts and increased after-sales services for aircraft engines.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:7012) stock is a Buy with a Yen13000.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Kawasaki Heavy Industries stock, see the JP:7012 Stock Forecast page.

More about Kawasaki Heavy Industries

Kawasaki Heavy Industries operates in the heavy machinery industry, focusing on manufacturing aerospace systems, energy solutions, and industrial equipment. The company is known for its defense-related contracts and commercial aircraft engine maintenance services.

Average Trading Volume: 5,919,678

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen1913.2B

