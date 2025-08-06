Kawai Musical Instruments Sees Sales Growth Amidst Losses, Optimistic Forecast for 2026

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. ( (JP:7952) ) just unveiled an announcement.

Kawai Musical Instruments reported a slight increase in net sales for the three months ended June 30, 2025, compared to the previous year, despite operating and ordinary losses. The company forecasts a positive outlook for the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with expected increases in net sales and profits, indicating a potential recovery and growth in the upcoming period.

More about Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Kawai Musical Instruments Manufacturing Co., Ltd. is a company listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange, primarily engaged in the manufacturing of musical instruments. The company focuses on producing high-quality pianos and other musical equipment, serving both domestic and international markets.

Average Trading Volume: 16,854

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Sell

Current Market Cap: Yen22.85B

