Kavango Resources Reports High-Grade Gold Intercept at Bill’s Luck Mine

The latest announcement is out from Kavango Resources ( (GB:KAV) ).

Kavango Resources announced a significant gold intercept at the Bill’s Luck Gold Mine in Zimbabwe, with a high-grade gold structure identified at a depth of 111.50m. The latest drilling results, which include a 13.60g/t gold intercept over 10.40m, suggest the presence of a high-grade ore shoot open at depth. This discovery supports the company’s plans to expand gold production capacity and further exploration efforts. The ongoing exploration aims to define a gold resource sufficient to support mining operations for at least three years, with a pilot production plant already under construction.

Kavango Resources PLC is a metals exploration and gold production company focused on Southern Africa, particularly in Zimbabwe. The company is engaged in exploring gold deposits with the potential for commercial-scale production, targeting both open-pit and underground mining opportunities. Kavango owns 100% of the Hillside and Nara Gold Projects, with key targets including Bill’s Luck, Steenbok, and Nightshift on the Filabusi greenstone belt.

