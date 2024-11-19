Katoro Gold Advances Exploration at White Pine Project

Katoro Gold PLC (GB:KAT) has released an update.

Katoro Gold PLC has completed initial reconnaissance fieldwork on its White Pine Uranium Project in Ontario, Canada, which indicates potential for significant uranium mineralization. The project benefits from excellent road access, reducing costs for future exploration activities. This development positions Katoro Gold as a notable player in the energy and minerals exploration sector.

