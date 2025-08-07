KATITAS Co., Ltd. Reports Strong Q1 Financial Growth

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

KATITAS CO ( (JP:8919) ) just unveiled an update.

KATITAS Co., Ltd. reported a significant increase in its consolidated financial results for the first quarter of the fiscal year ending March 31, 2026, with net sales rising by 12.4% and profit attributable to owners of the parent increasing by 39.5% compared to the previous year. This growth reflects the company’s strong market positioning and effective strategies in the real estate sector, with implications for continued investor confidence and potential for increased dividends, as evidenced by the forecasted rise in annual dividends per share.

The most recent analyst rating on (JP:8919) stock is a Hold with a Yen2335.00 price target.

More about KATITAS CO

KATITAS Co., Ltd. operates in the real estate industry and is listed on the Tokyo Stock Exchange. The company focuses on providing housing solutions, primarily dealing with the renovation and resale of pre-owned homes in Japan, catering to a market that seeks affordable and quality housing options.

Average Trading Volume: 267,012

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen199B



