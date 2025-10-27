Katapult Holdings Enters Fifth Limited Waiver Agreement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An announcement from Katapult Holdings ( (KPLT) ) is now available.

On October 27, 2025, Katapult Holdings, Inc. entered into a Fifth Limited Waiver to their Amended and Restated Loan and Security Agreement. This action was taken in response to the company’s failure to meet the Minimum Trailing Three-Month Originations for August and September 2025. The waiver temporarily addresses the Existing Default until October 29, 2025, allowing Class B Lenders the right to convert outstanding term loan amounts into common stock based on the 20-day VWAP, which was approximately $13.04 as of October 24, 2025.

The most recent analyst rating on (KPLT) stock is a Hold with a $12.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Katapult Holdings stock, see the KPLT Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on KPLT Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, KPLT is a Neutral.

Katapult Holdings’ overall stock score is primarily impacted by its financial instability, with negative profitability and high leverage being major concerns. Despite strong growth and positive sentiment from the earnings call, the technical indicators and valuation metrics suggest caution.

To see Spark’s full report on KPLT stock, click here.

More about Katapult Holdings

Average Trading Volume: 78,768

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: $57.35M

See more insights into KPLT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue