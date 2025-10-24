Katana Capital Confirms DRP Price for Quarterly Dividend

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Katana Capital Ltd. ( (AU:KAT) ) has shared an update.

Katana Capital Limited has announced an update regarding its dividend distribution, confirming the Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRP) price. This update pertains to the dividend related to the quarter ending on September 30, 2025, with the record date set for October 8, 2025. This announcement is significant for stakeholders as it provides clarity on the DRP pricing, which can impact investor decisions and the company’s financial planning.

More about Katana Capital Ltd.

Katana Capital Limited operates in the financial sector, focusing on investment management services. The company primarily deals with capital growth and income generation through diversified investment portfolios.

Average Trading Volume: 22,924

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

See more insights into KAT stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue