Kasumigaseki Capital Announces New Share Issuance and Secondary Offering

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. ( (JP:3498) ) has provided an announcement.

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. has announced the issuance of new shares and a secondary offering to finance its Medium-Term Management Plan, which includes diversifying its business portfolio and expanding its assets under management. This strategic move is aimed at strengthening its financial foundation to support sustained investments and growth, particularly in its logistics and hotel businesses, while also improving share liquidity and expanding its investor base.

More about Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd.

Kasumigaseki Capital Co., Ltd. operates in industries with growth potential and social significance, focusing on domestic hotel, logistics, and healthcare sectors. The company aims to expand its business in ASEAN countries, Dubai, and the United States, guided by its philosophy ‘Turning Challenge into Value.’

Average Trading Volume: 861,721

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: Yen191.6B

