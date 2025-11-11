Kaspi.kz Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS ( (KSPI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS presented to its investors.

Meet Your ETF AI Analyst

Discover how TipRanks' ETF AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions

AI Analyst can help you make smarter investment decisions Explore ETFs TipRanks' users love and see what insights the ETF AI Analyst reveals about the ones you follow.

Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS is a Kazakhstan-based company operating the Kaspi.kz and Kaspi Pay Super Apps, focusing on digital payments, marketplace, and fintech services, with a significant stake in Türkiye’s Hepsiburada. In its latest financial results, Kaspi.kz reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, with net income rising by 12%. Despite challenges such as smartphone supply disruptions and regulatory changes, the company demonstrated robust growth across its core platforms. The Payments Platform saw transaction volumes rise by 14%, while the Marketplace Platform experienced a 24% revenue increase, driven by innovations in advertising and delivery services. The Fintech Platform also showed strong performance, with a 21% revenue increase. Looking ahead, Kaspi.kz anticipates a temporary impact from external factors but remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, particularly with expected improvements in smartphone supply and continued expansion in Türkiye.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue