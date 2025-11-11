Kaspi.kz Reports Strong Revenue Growth Amid Challenges

Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS ( (KSPI) ) has released its Q3 earnings. Here is a breakdown of the information Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS presented to its investors.
Kaspi.kz JSC Sponsored ADR RegS is a Kazakhstan-based company operating the Kaspi.kz and Kaspi Pay Super Apps, focusing on digital payments, marketplace, and fintech services, with a significant stake in Türkiye’s Hepsiburada. In its latest financial results, Kaspi.kz reported a 20% year-over-year increase in revenue for the third quarter of 2025, with net income rising by 12%. Despite challenges such as smartphone supply disruptions and regulatory changes, the company demonstrated robust growth across its core platforms. The Payments Platform saw transaction volumes rise by 14%, while the Marketplace Platform experienced a 24% revenue increase, driven by innovations in advertising and delivery services. The Fintech Platform also showed strong performance, with a 21% revenue increase. Looking ahead, Kaspi.kz anticipates a temporary impact from external factors but remains optimistic about its long-term growth prospects, particularly with expected improvements in smartphone supply and continued expansion in Türkiye.